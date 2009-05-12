Indium appoints Ostec for Eastern Europe

US Indium Corporation has appointed Russian based Ostec Enterprises, Ltd. as its newest sales channel partner in Russia, Belarus, and the Ukraine.

Ostec is responsible for selling Indium’s solder products including solder paste, wire, rework fluxes, engineered solders, and thermal interface materials. Ostec provides key services to their market including technical support in all aspects of industrial production with vital shipping and handling logistics support.