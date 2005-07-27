IBM recieves help from Swedish Virtutech

According to IDG Swedish Virtutech is helping IBM with the development of new processors.

Virtutech contributes with it's simulator Simics for testing and troubleshooting in the development of IBMs new Powerpc- and Power6 processor. -This leads to that IBM can begin the development of among others the firmware before the hardware is available, says Virtutech's European manager Niklas Rudemo to IDG. -Simulations is the fundament of the development of advanced processors and Simics is the market's best tool for that. our vision is to be able to simulate each step of development from firmware where Simics will be the cornerstone of the development, said Kevin Collins who is leading IBM's development.



Virtutech has earlier helped AMD with the development of their Opteron. Ericsson, HP and Sun are other companies who have recieved help from the Swedish Virtutech.