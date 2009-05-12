Challenger Solutions launches new premises

Expansion continues at UK based EMS provider Challenger Solutions as the company moves into an additional factory premises on the in South Woodham Ferrers. The company also installs a new AOI machine.

The company now occupy unit 83 as well as units 85 and 87 on the Haltwhistle Road site which allows for additional production space, a new conference room and offices, revamped test department and a general improvement across all the buildings.



The company has also invested in a new AOI machine to go along with the new Juki pick and place machine, DEK screen printer and Seho Forced Air Convection oven in the new building. The machine has been delivered by Mirtec Europe. We are the proud owners of their MV3L 5 camera desktop system with laser level guide. Not only that but ours is fitted with the highest spec cameras on a machine like this in Europe! A 4 mega pixel camera provides the down angle while 4 x 2 mega pixels provide the side angle images.