Source: MYDATA SMT & Inspection | May 12, 2009
Tackling SMT Enemy Number One
Is screen printing technology able to keep pace with rising quality demands and increasingly complex board layouts or is new jet printing technology ready to fill the gap?
A comparison study between the two methods reveals some interesting differences. Screen printers offer some possibilities for optimizing solder paste deposits, but optimization is far easier and quicker with the jet printer. At the same time, the ability to print individualized deposits on every single pcb pad may be the ultimate answer to the growing quality challenge.
The role of the solder joint is all important in ensuring the final quality of any printed circuit board assembly. As well as providing a robust electrical interconnection it also needs to ensure a reliable mechanical interconnection. The application of solder paste is key to ensuring high quality solder joints but it is affected by a great many parameters. Currently, printing issues are the most commonly cited cause of error during the surface mount assembly process and account for something like 70% of all soldering errors – mainly opens, insufficients and bridges.
Industry trends are making the situation ever more challenging. Boards are becoming denser, use smaller and finer pitch components and require small and large components to be placed very close together. Modern manufacturers are faced with more complex production, higher quality demands and the need to maximize automation in order to improve efficiency and to remain price competitive. In today’s ultra-competitive environment there is no longer any place for errors!
Screen printing with a squeegee blade and metal foil stencil represents the standard method of depositing solder paste in surface mount assembly operations. Despite advances in automation and increasingly sophisticated solutions stencil printing remains a key area of concern. What causes that concern is the sensitivity of the printing process and the fact that so many parameters contribute to the final result. Parameters include: printing speed; squeegee type; angle and pressure; gasketing between the stencil and pcb; separation speed; underside wiping of the stencil; pcb support (especially for second-side printing); and stencil thickness and aperture design. Each of these parameters needs to be carefully optimized to ensure quality. And a new set of parameters needs to be assigned for each new job that is undertaken.
One of the limitations of stencil screen printing is the fact that the volume deposited is, to a large extent, determined by stencil thickness. While stepped stencils go some way to overcoming this issue they also add further costs and complexity. They also mean certain restrictions are imposed on pcb design in order to maintain ‘keep-out distances’ (the distance required between an aperture in a ‘stepped’ area and the nearest ‘normal’ area).
By far the most common situation is for manufacturers to use regular metal foil stencils in their production.
Automated jet printing is a relatively new technique that uses a unique ejector mechanism to deposit solder paste onto printed circuit boards at high speed. The non contact printing technology applies no force to the pcb and builds up solder paste deposits in three dimensions (i.e. solder paste droplets can be deposited on top of each other).
The process is completely software controlled and default settings are provided for each component based on CAD data. However, the user has the freedom to fine-tune the volume, area coverage, height and layers of solder paste for each individual pad, component or package.
The stencil-free technology provides much faster response times compared to screen printing. There is no lost time ordering, waiting for or cleaning stencils and, as print programs are prepared off-line, setup and changeover times are also minimized. In addition, layout changes or print adjustments are extremely quick and simple to implement.
From MYDATA´s "Tackling SMT enemy number one – Raising the standard of solder paste application."
The role of the solder joint is all important in ensuring the final quality of any printed circuit board assembly. As well as providing a robust electrical interconnection it also needs to ensure a reliable mechanical interconnection. The application of solder paste is key to ensuring high quality solder joints but it is affected by a great many parameters. Currently, printing issues are the most commonly cited cause of error during the surface mount assembly process and account for something like 70% of all soldering errors – mainly opens, insufficients and bridges.
Industry trends are making the situation ever more challenging. Boards are becoming denser, use smaller and finer pitch components and require small and large components to be placed very close together. Modern manufacturers are faced with more complex production, higher quality demands and the need to maximize automation in order to improve efficiency and to remain price competitive. In today’s ultra-competitive environment there is no longer any place for errors!
Screen printing with a squeegee blade and metal foil stencil represents the standard method of depositing solder paste in surface mount assembly operations. Despite advances in automation and increasingly sophisticated solutions stencil printing remains a key area of concern. What causes that concern is the sensitivity of the printing process and the fact that so many parameters contribute to the final result. Parameters include: printing speed; squeegee type; angle and pressure; gasketing between the stencil and pcb; separation speed; underside wiping of the stencil; pcb support (especially for second-side printing); and stencil thickness and aperture design. Each of these parameters needs to be carefully optimized to ensure quality. And a new set of parameters needs to be assigned for each new job that is undertaken.
One of the limitations of stencil screen printing is the fact that the volume deposited is, to a large extent, determined by stencil thickness. While stepped stencils go some way to overcoming this issue they also add further costs and complexity. They also mean certain restrictions are imposed on pcb design in order to maintain ‘keep-out distances’ (the distance required between an aperture in a ‘stepped’ area and the nearest ‘normal’ area).
By far the most common situation is for manufacturers to use regular metal foil stencils in their production.
Automated jet printing is a relatively new technique that uses a unique ejector mechanism to deposit solder paste onto printed circuit boards at high speed. The non contact printing technology applies no force to the pcb and builds up solder paste deposits in three dimensions (i.e. solder paste droplets can be deposited on top of each other).
The process is completely software controlled and default settings are provided for each component based on CAD data. However, the user has the freedom to fine-tune the volume, area coverage, height and layers of solder paste for each individual pad, component or package.
The stencil-free technology provides much faster response times compared to screen printing. There is no lost time ordering, waiting for or cleaning stencils and, as print programs are prepared off-line, setup and changeover times are also minimized. In addition, layout changes or print adjustments are extremely quick and simple to implement.
From MYDATA´s "Tackling SMT enemy number one – Raising the standard of solder paste application."
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments