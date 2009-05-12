Modest upgrades in new iPhone

A forum thread on a Chinese Apple fan site one commenter claims to have used prototypes of Apple's next generation iPhone because he purportedly has a friend working at the company's manufacturing partner Foxconn.

The commenter describes the next iPhone as a "repeat" in physical design with many of the changes relating to speed and other less overt upgrades.



The largest changes is said increases in clock speed and memory: the roughly 400MHz Samsung ARM processor used in the present-day iPhone 3G will be upgraded to a 600MHz part, while system RAM will be doubled to 256MB. After testing, the tipster maintains that the speed of using the phone has "really improved" versus current models.



The commenter, who posted to one of China's largest iPhone fan sites, also claims that the handset will ship in 16GB and 32GB configurations while echoing earlier rumors of a 3.2-megapixel camera. He adds that the new camera will autofocus. Other claims include an electronic compass to get the phone's heading independent of GPS.



The commenter expresses disappointment when claiming the screen will still be the familiar 3.5-inch, 480x320 model used in the past. He doesn't provide a timeframe for this alleged new iPhone but claims the hardware was thought to be in a Process Validation Test, or PVT, as of late April; it's unclear what this means, but it may refer to testing assembly shortly before production, according to appleinsider.com.