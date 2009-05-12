Flextronics to up Hungarian workforce by 1000

The EMS-giant is to up the workforce at its component manufacturing facility in Zalaegerszeg by 1000.

As reported earlier, the EMS-provider is to add between 100 - 200 staff at this Hungarian facility. The Zalaegerszeg facility was able to secure a contract from an unspecified customer. The company stated that it will eventually add around 1000 staff at the facility; most of the new jobs howver will be filled through internal restructuring, it was added.