Inseto secures wire bonding equipment order from Dynex Semiconductor

UK-based Power Semiconductor Manufacturer Dynex has placed an order with Inseto for an Orthodyne 3600Plus Aluminium Wire Bonder.

Inseto, who are distributors of advanced manufacturing equipment & consumable products for semiconductor & microelectronic assembly, have distributed Orthodyne equipment throughout the UK & Ireland for over 20 years.

The 3600Plus is Orthodyne’s latest high-speed, high-accuracy wedge bonder designed for power modules, automotive packages and other large wire MCM applications. It delivers exceptional productivity, low cost of ownership and the flexibility to grow with market demands, including conversion to the latest PowerRibbon® Technology.



Peter Waind Engineering Manager of Dynex: “The 3600Plus was the first choice when we decided to invest in additional Wire Bonding Equipment for our high power Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Power Modules. We have existing Orthodyne Wire Bonders and have been extremely happy with their performance and reliability. This new platform is over 30% quicker than the older equipment, delivers enhanced process capability and also has an Off-Line-Programming Module, enabling us to fully utilise the system for our production requirements.”



In 2008 Orthodyne joined the Kulicke & Soffa team to become the Orthodyne Electronics division of Kulicke & Soffa Wedge Bonding Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc.