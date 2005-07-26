Electronics Production | July 26, 2005
DEK Galaxy Wins Coveted AP Award
In a ceremony at Semicon West exhibition in San Francisco, California, DEK's Galaxy high accuracy mass imaging platform was awarded with Advanced Packaging magazine's AP Award.
DEK's unique Galaxy system combines several new technologies that enable high accuracy mass imaging for a variety of final manufacturing packaging applications, from wafer-level up to and including encapsulation and solder ball attach. Galaxy addresses the ever present need for resource maximisation, as it can be configured and easily re-deployed to host a number of different packaging processes including wafer bumping, ball placement, singulation, thermal interface material (TIM) deposition and backside wafer coating. The system is compatible with industry-standard handling formats such as FOUPS or Auer boards, plus wafer chucks and DEK's Virtual Panel Tooling (VPT).
"The tremendous benefits of high accuracy mass imaging for semiconductor packaging applications have definitely been proven," says Richard Heimsch, president of DEK International. "It's very gratifying to have the advantages of the Micron-class Galaxy platform again recognized and honoured with its win of the prestigious AP Award."
To achieve wafer-level accuracy and repeatability, Galaxy combines the latest linear motors and absolute position encoders with DEK's proven chassis and ProFlow® enclosed transfer head technologies. The system boasts process capability (Cpk) of 2.0 @ ±12.5 ?m and a 7 second cycle time - regardless of process or number of deposits. Galaxy is also equipped with DEK's InstinctivT user interface, allowing for minimal training and simplified operation. On-board Internet technologies enable remote diagnostics and process support, to maximize uptime and minimize repair overheads.
"Galaxy's inherent accuracy, repeatability, flexibility and industry-leading cycle time are changing the way semiconductor specialists think about alternatives to traditional packaging processes," concludes Heimsch. "DEK's innovative systems are leading the way for next-generation, cost-effective packaging applications."
"The tremendous benefits of high accuracy mass imaging for semiconductor packaging applications have definitely been proven," says Richard Heimsch, president of DEK International. "It's very gratifying to have the advantages of the Micron-class Galaxy platform again recognized and honoured with its win of the prestigious AP Award."
To achieve wafer-level accuracy and repeatability, Galaxy combines the latest linear motors and absolute position encoders with DEK's proven chassis and ProFlow® enclosed transfer head technologies. The system boasts process capability (Cpk) of 2.0 @ ±12.5 ?m and a 7 second cycle time - regardless of process or number of deposits. Galaxy is also equipped with DEK's InstinctivT user interface, allowing for minimal training and simplified operation. On-board Internet technologies enable remote diagnostics and process support, to maximize uptime and minimize repair overheads.
"Galaxy's inherent accuracy, repeatability, flexibility and industry-leading cycle time are changing the way semiconductor specialists think about alternatives to traditional packaging processes," concludes Heimsch. "DEK's innovative systems are leading the way for next-generation, cost-effective packaging applications."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments