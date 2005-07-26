DEK Galaxy Wins Coveted AP Award

In a ceremony at Semicon West exhibition in San Francisco, California, DEK's Galaxy high accuracy mass imaging platform was awarded with Advanced Packaging magazine's AP Award.

DEK's unique Galaxy system combines several new technologies that enable high accuracy mass imaging for a variety of final manufacturing packaging applications, from wafer-level up to and including encapsulation and solder ball attach. Galaxy addresses the ever present need for resource maximisation, as it can be configured and easily re-deployed to host a number of different packaging processes including wafer bumping, ball placement, singulation, thermal interface material (TIM) deposition and backside wafer coating. The system is compatible with industry-standard handling formats such as FOUPS or Auer boards, plus wafer chucks and DEK's Virtual Panel Tooling (VPT).



"The tremendous benefits of high accuracy mass imaging for semiconductor packaging applications have definitely been proven," says Richard Heimsch, president of DEK International. "It's very gratifying to have the advantages of the Micron-class Galaxy platform again recognized and honoured with its win of the prestigious AP Award."



To achieve wafer-level accuracy and repeatability, Galaxy combines the latest linear motors and absolute position encoders with DEK's proven chassis and ProFlow® enclosed transfer head technologies. The system boasts process capability (Cpk) of 2.0 @ ±12.5 ?m and a 7 second cycle time - regardless of process or number of deposits. Galaxy is also equipped with DEK's InstinctivT user interface, allowing for minimal training and simplified operation. On-board Internet technologies enable remote diagnostics and process support, to maximize uptime and minimize repair overheads.



"Galaxy's inherent accuracy, repeatability, flexibility and industry-leading cycle time are changing the way semiconductor specialists think about alternatives to traditional packaging processes," concludes Heimsch. "DEK's innovative systems are leading the way for next-generation, cost-effective packaging applications."