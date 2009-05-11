EC completes move to larger factory in Romania

EMS provider EC has now moved its Romanian operation to a new site in Petrasani with 12,000 sq ft of manufacturing floor space.

It is set up for dedicated cell manufacturing and complements facilities in the UK, providing a range of services. Services covered include Cable Assembly ( including Looms & Harnesses ), Surface Mount and Through Hole PCB Assembly as well as Full ' box build ' Product Assembly.



Manufacturing services are fully supported from the UK in terms of procurement and kitting, logistics and administration. The local line management is Romanian covering production and quality and reports directly to our UK Operations Director.



Phil Simmonds, Managing Director of EC Electronics Ltd., comments: ‘ We are determined to move our business forward in the current economic climate, even though the demand for Electronic Manufacturing Services world wide has experienced a down turn. The new factory sustains our ability to offer highly competitive pricing at low risk. The combination of low cost European cell manufacturing, with full back-up from the facilities and processes available in the UK, is attractive to many UK OEM’s. It will continue to provide a platform to maintain and develop strategic relationships with our key customers. It’s larger floor area ensures our ability to compete in the market place for new business and fulfil our growth plans for the future.’