Chemigraphic installs another Juki line

UK based EMS provider Chemigraphic have just completed installation of a second Juki Surface Mount line. With this investment the company is able to increase its placement capacity and technology.

The company have seen year on year sales growth in excess of 15% over the last 5 years. Chemigraphic have over 125 employees and an annual turnover of over £16m per annum.



Chemigraphic was founded in 1972, operates from a 40,000 square foot purpose built office and factory complex in Crawley, West Sussex, specialising in the design, development and assembly of Printed Circuit boards, chassis, boxes, cabinets and systems.