Elprinta keeps investing

Belgium based PCB producer Elprinta has seen a growing demand for printed circuit boards where controlled impedance is required. Therefore the company has decided to invest in the necessary equipment.

The impedance is mostly effected by the relative permittivity (Er) of the base material, the dielectric thickness, the copper thickness, track width and the isolation between tracks. Therefore Elprinta has decided to invest into a Polarintruments “Speedstack” software. The Polarinstruments ‘automatic coupon generator’ software generates an accurate coupon which can be added to the production panel so there can be high confidence in producing impedance controlled PCBs.