CIL installs DEK Horizon

UK based EMS provider CIL has recently installed a DEK Horizon 02i screen printer with HawkEye print verification technology to manage its growing requirement for the manufacture of more complex assemblies.

With its set-up and changeover capabilities, the Horizon 02i now sits at the head of the CIL prototype line and CIL managing director, John Boston, explains: "Horizon 02i is ideal for our requirements and is now literally at the front end of the business. Prototypes are always subject to change so we need the flexibility to enable us to respond to these changes with the minimum of delay."



Boston pointed out that the addition of HawkEye technology was also a contributing factor in choosing the Horizon 02i. "Many of the products we now manufacture utilise 0402 and 0201 chip components so HawkEye verification is critical. These products may be in lower volumes but they are substantially more complex with up to 1,500 components on each side. One A5 size board we assemble features 26,000 solder joints and 100 BGAs and with this level of product complexity we have to accommodate high density assembly with high reliability at comparatively low volumes without compromising quality or on-time delivery. The DEK Horizon print system will assist in delivering this to our customers."