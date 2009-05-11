Kitron in agreement with NorDiag

Kitron has entered into a cooperation agreement with NorDiag regarding preparation of NorDiag's "Arrow" instrument for batch production.

It is the parties' intention to firm up and sign an agreement concerning batch production of "Arrow" within August 2009.



CEO in NorDiag, Mårten Wigstøl comments: "In accordance with plan, we launched "Arrow" in March this year and the market response so far is unconditionally positive. The "Arrow" instrument is suitable for DNA based diagnostics for small to medium size laboratories and it is an affordable, closed and "true walk away" system designed to handle difficult samples such as urine, sputum and stool. The volume potential is huge, and the use of it can be expanded beyond DNA based diagnostics. We have thus emphasized attaching a reliable producer with medical and reproduceable batch production experience, which can provide us with the volume flexibility needed to meet expected demand and high growth".



Managing Director in Kitron AS, Dag Songedal, is happy with cooperating with NorDiag: "The agreement will allow us to use our competence within volume production of medical equipment and NorDiag as a customer suits us very well".



Kitron expects NorDiag to be a significant customer in the future. Kitron has experience from batch production, including such production of medical equipment.