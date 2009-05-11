Mikroelektronika invest in new equipment

During the first quarter this year Mikroelektronika has implemented a fully automated line for selective soldering.

The line that the company has purchased is a PillarHouse Orissa 600. The machine is substituting previous manual soldering. With this investment Mikroelektronika is now able to offer higher performance and lower consumption of materials.



"Thanks to the possibility of using completely new procedures during the development of our products, we will be able to reach smaller dimensions, higher performance and reliability."