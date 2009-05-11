Huawei to deploy Telekom Srpske's 3G network in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Huawei has been selected by Telekom Srpske to deploy its UMTS/HSPA network and packet switch (PS) core network in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The new 3G network will enable Telekom Srpske to offer high-speed mobile broadband communications, such as high-speed mobile internet and other advanced multimedia services.



'We are very glad to join hands with Huawei and to extend collaboration into the mobile field,' said Mr. Predrag Culibrk, CEO of Telekom Srpske. 'By introducing Huawei's leading HSPA/UMTS solution, Telekom Srpske will be able to rapidly launch 3G services and our customers can enjoy a fast and reliable multimedia mobile network wherever they want.'



Yan Linxiang, managing director of Huawei's Serbian office said: 'We are delighted that Telekom Srpske has placed their trust in Huawei. With our state-of-the-art mobile solutions and proven record, we are confident of quickly deploying a robust, high-quality network across Bosnia and Herzegovia that will help Telecom Srpske further strengthen its market position.'