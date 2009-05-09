Sony Ericsson is also to lay off in Sweden

Sony Ericsson is also to lay off at its facility in Lund. Around 400 staff could be affected there.

This comes as another blow to the Swedish city, as ST-Ericsson already announced to lay off 430 staff there (evertiq reported). Local media reports that it is not a question of if, but rather of when and how many.



"We have notified 160 employees in Lund. In addition we plan a reduction of the number of consultants by 250. 100 of these contracts already ended in April", Gustaf Brusewitz, spokesperson for Sony Ericsson in the Nordic countries, told media representatives.