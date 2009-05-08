Komax extends short-work in wire processing segment

Due to the continuing financial and economic crisis, the Komax Group is expecting a huge decline in sales and new orders for the first half of 2009, resulting in a negative operating profit (EBIT). The measures already introduced will lead to an improved situation in the second half of the year. The equity ratio remains at a very respectable 70%.



The losses occurred predominantly in the wire processing segment due to the massive decline in sales in the automotive market; short-time working will be extended to other departments in this segment. In the photovoltaics segment, it is clear that the financing of projects has become more difficult; at the Rotkreuz site, working hours have been temporarily reduced. The medical technology segment remains in a robust state of health.