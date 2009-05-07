22.000 visited the SMT-Show

553 exhibitors and 38 represented companies proved their innovation on SMT/HYBRID/PACKAGING 2009. Read the results.

On a total of 26,500 sqm exhibition space companies from 25 countries presented their products, innovations and trends on System Integration in Micro Electronics. Once again, the high percentage of foreign exhibitors (30% this year) underlined the show´s international importance.



Many of the exhibitors underline, that in these economically difficult times, SMT/HYBRID/PACKAGING is the essential platform to inform customers and present the latest products.



In addition to the booths, two forums within the exhibition area and the concurrent conference offered further insight into current developments and novelties in the micro electronics industry. This year’s conference addressed the topic: “Manufacturing of printed circuit boards based on flex and rigid-flex substrates”. A total of 335 attendees made use of the education offer provided by the conference and the practice-oriented tutorials.



The results in short:

26.500 sqm exhibition space

553 exhibitors + 38 represented companies

Apprx. 22.000 trade visitors

335 conference attendees



The detailed final report will be available in late June after all data has been analyzed.



SMT/HYBRID/PACKAGING 2010 will be held in Nuremberg from 08 - 10 June 2010.