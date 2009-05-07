Savcor Group has acquired the majority shareholding in Cencorp

By becoming the majority shareholder in Cencorp Oyj., Savcor Group Oy intend to structurally renew, refinance and recreate Cencorp as a company specialising in automation and laser solutions for the electronics industry.

Savcor Group has acquired 63% of the shareholding in Cencorp Oyj. Headquartered in Lohja, Finland, Cencorp is a provider of end of line automation assembly solutions for the global electronics industry. Their customers are many of the world’s manufacturers of automotive, telecommunications and industrial electronics products as well as EMS providers.



As part of this transaction, Cencorp acquired the entire share capital of Savcor’s indirectly owned company Savcor Alfa Oy, a provider of workstations and production cells based on laser technology for laser marking, cutting and welding and laser micromachining applications, headquartered in Mikkeli, Finland.



“The combining of these businesses will enable Cencorp to offer more versatile and effective automation and laser solutions due to the considerable synergies and complementary areas of strength. Cencorp has excellent test and routing and automation solutions together with technical expertise and support, whilst Savcor Alfa has strong laser capabilities and expertise in laser materials processing. This acquisition and consolidation will allow Cencorp to provide more extensive laser and production automation solutions to a wider industry and provide the business with the strong business leadership and financial strength that comes with being part of the Savcor Group.” Comments Hannu Savisalo, CEO, Savcor Group Oy.