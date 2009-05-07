Qimonda: there are no Russian investors

German media reports suggested that there might be Russian investors for the insolvent German chip manufacturer Qimonda. Dr. Michael Jaffé informed the remaining employees of Qimonda about the current development in the investor hunt.

"There are neither sales negotiations nor messages from possible Russian investors", reports German SZ-online. The insolvency administrator told the remaining employees in Dresden that they shouldn't hold out too much hope, although talks were still ongoing. The potential Russian investors had not yet materialised, the report continues.



The same could be said about Chinese investors - no bids have yet been placed. The insolvency administrator made it clear however that the company must find an investor before the end of May.