Zebra ramps up outsourcing to Jabil

Last year Zebra Technologies transferred approximately 40% of its production to EMS provider Jabil Circuit. This number has increased in the first quarter this year.

Zebra Technologies had outsourced approximately 59% of its production capacity to Jabil during the first of 2009. 40% of the of thermal printer final assembly were the produced by Jabil during the quarter, said seekingalpha. The reason why Zebra decided to outsource the thermal printer final assembly was to optimize the company’s global printer product supply chain to improve responsiveness to customer needs and increase the company’s flexibility.