Kitron increase revenue

Revenue amounted to NOK 571.2 million in first quarter of 2009, which represents a 15.4 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.

The profit before tax reached NOK 19.7 million, an increase of 21.6 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2008. Cash flow from operation was NOK 35.0 million compared to a negative cash flow of NOK 60.9 million. Before repayment of factoring debt the cash flow was NOK 100.0 million. The order intake was NOK 360.2 million and the order backlog was NOK 731.9 million, a decrease of 29.2 per cent and 26.4 per cent respectively. Cash flow from operations in the first quarter was NOK 35.0 million (NOK negative with 60.9 million). Before repayment of factoring debt the cash flow from operations was 100.0 million.



The order intake decreased by 29.2 per cent to NOK 360.2 million (NOK 509 million). The order backlog at the end of the first quarter was NOK 731.9 million (NOK 994 million).