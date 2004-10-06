Electronics Production | October 06, 2004
Arima to challenge mobile industry
Arima Group, a manufacturer of mobile handheld devices, notebook PCs and opto-electronics in Taiwan, announced that it will be demonstrating the company’s ODM capabilities by displaying its latest smartphone, the U300, to selected customers at Symbian Expo in London, UK.
Symbian Expo – the smartphone show – is the only tradeshow dedicated to every aspect of the smartphone industry. Being one of the leading ODM suppliers of GSM/GPRS handheld devices, the Arima Group is devoted to the development of a series of market driven, advanced smartphones to sell to the world’s leading mobile phone companies and mobile network service providers. With the introduction of the U300 to the market, Arima proves its multimedia and wireless state-of-the-art technologies, including sliding keypad, rotating camera, touch panel LCD, PC synchronization, FM radio, and audio / video player, as well as the strong capabilities of its R&D team. Moreover, the U300 is not only a milestone in Arima’s smartphone advancement, but also a remarkable victory in the mobile technology ODM arena.
Based on Symbian OS, the market leading operating system for smartphones adopted by the world’s leading handset manufacturers, and the UIQ user interface platform licensed from UIQ Technology, the U300 integrates high end mobile technologies with a sleek, smart, and stylish design. Sony Ericsson is using the same interface in their smartphone P900.
The rotating 1.3 mega pixel camera with 4x digital zoom and flash, sliding keypad, and its 2.66 inch 65,000 color Transflective TFT touch panel LCD screen, along with SyncML for PC synchronization via built-in Bluetooth connectivity, all enable the U300 to lead the ever changing market trends and to efficiently assist its end users in the fast paced business world.
