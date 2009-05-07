Microdis Poland invests in own harness production facility

The harness production facility is located at the company's Polish headquarters in Suchy Dwór near Wrocław. The new, fully-automated CrimpCentre 63 from Schleuniger has increased the production capacity considerably.

Microdis started its own harness services a year ago, but up to now used three semi-automatic crimping machines for the production operations. The company has now invested in a fully-automated CrimpCentre 63, which was installed at the beginning of May. The new equipment's maximal speed is 12 m/s (39.4 ft/s) and wires from 0.15 to 6 mm² diameter can be processed. The harness facility covers 200 sqm and Microdis currently employs 6 permanent staff. Those are supported by temporary staff as need occurrs.



Tomasz Tołściuk, Managing Director for Microdis Poland, told evertiq: "The harness production at our Polish branch has developed significantly in recent time, so we decided to invest in our production capacity and create our own wire processing facility. Up to now our production was based on semi-automatic equipment, but now we will replace them with fully-automated machinery. Difficult times in economy are always a good opportunity to invest in such operations. Customers see us not only as a component supplier, but rather as a partner that is able to offer a wider scope of support. The harness production meets the wishes and needs of a number of customers. This investment gives us the opportunity to support our components sale too, especially of electromechanical components."