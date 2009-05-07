Premo patents low consumption currents transducers

Premo, headquartered in Barcelona, has patented a low consumption current transducer - jointly developed with the Catalonia Polytechnic University (UPC) - through the Spanish Patents and Trade Office.

ES 2 294 966 1 number patent has been conceded on 16th February 09 to Premo Group. The new system developed is based on the “Flux-Gate” principle, a well-known technology employed for a long time in magnetometers and sonar boat systems. Premo has combined the Flux Gate principle with high performance magnetic materials, providing high permeability and high band-width up to hundreds with power electronics techniques, providing a current sensor system with huge levels of precision, very good linearity along full measuring range, very good accuracy and with low power consumption.



A high level Premo engineers team has developed this product, Felipe Jerez, CTO, Pau Colomer, P&P IC, Victor Repecho, together with UPC engineers, Guillermo Velasco Quesada, Manuel Roman Lumbreras, y Raúl Pérez Delgado. Premo forecasts sales for this product to be around €25 million for the 5 next years. Important companies like Semikron (Spain), Marke Elektronik (Turkey), JM Elektronik (Poland), Ineltek (Germany) have subscribed marketing agreement for this innovative technology and commercial agreement with companies in the United States and Japan are in process.