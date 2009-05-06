Quanta and Foxconn rumoured to intensify cooperation

Techview's relocation of its LCD facility from southern China to Changsu (Quanta's production base) has sparked rumours of a closer cooperation between Quanta and Foxconn.

Techview, an LCD joint venture of Quanta and Pou Chen, will shift its production from Huangjiang (southern China) to Changshu (eastern China) around two months time, reports DigiTimes. The move has sparked speculations on a whether Foxconn and Quanta will enhance their cooperation on component supply; as Foxconn also has a production base in Changshu.