Danfoss to select Enics as preferred supplier

Enics has signed an agreement with Danfoss A/S, an international Group within research, development and production of mechanical and electronic components and solutions.

“Danfoss choose Enics because of their strong focus on the Industrial segment and the capability to provide full life cycle services both in Europe and in Asia according to our high demands”, says Mr. Finn Kleemeier, Director of Procurement at Danfoss.



“We are happy that we have been selected as a global preferred partner and we are excited about the cooperation. Danfoss is a market leader in their segments and we are happy that we can provide professional EMS services for them. We feel this to be a perfect match to values and strategy for us”, says Mr. Dirk Zimanky, Senior Vice President, Customer Relationship Management.