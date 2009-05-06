Datalogic to move some manufacturing from USA to Italy

Datalogic is to move some manufacturing from Eugene (USA) to its operations in Italy, which will result in the layoff of 89 manufacturing staff in Eugene.

The company is to shift the production of its mobile barcode scanning devices from the USA to Italy. Datalogic will keep around 50 staff in Eugene in nonmanufacturing positions, local media reports. The decision has no effect on other divisions based in Eugene; Datalogic employs around 300 people for the production of other products.