Plexus' Romania facility opens this autumn

The new Romanian facility of EMS-provider Plexus is on target and has entered the finalisation stage and is scheduled for the 3Q/2009.

Dean Foate, President and CEO, stated that the facility is scheduled to be online sometime during the 3Q. The facility is almost complete and the company has key management already in place. The facility in Oradea is to produce for the mid-to low-volume, higher-mix segment.