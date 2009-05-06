Data Respons secures €1 million contract

Data Respons has signed a contract worth around €1 million with an international provider of systems for the European retail market.

The collaboration includes development of hardware and software, as well as serial delivery of solutions that will be included in the customer's products for the retailing industry in Europe. The development phase has been started and will continue throughout 2009, followed by serial delivery the following years.



"First and foremost it is our understanding of the customer's needs and our competency within embedded solutions that won us this contract. In addition we have had a close collaboration with the customer over time, which has provided us with the necessary knowledge and experience to customise our solution to the customer's product", says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons.