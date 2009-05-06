Electronics Production | May 06, 2009
China grants Elcoteq with sat-TV manufacturing license
The Ministry of Commerce of China has granted the Elcoteq Beijing plant a license to manufacture satellite television reception equipment.
This license enables Elcoteq Beijing to provide its customers with life-cycle support and full turnkey assembly services for set-top boxes. The Elcoteq Beijing plant also assembles flat panel televisions (TVs) as well as provides related supply chain management and sourcing services.
As analog TV broadcasts are being eliminated in various markets, digitalization support for high definition TV has become more prevalent throughout the world, and TV is used for multi-media and computing functions, the set-top box market is expected to grow. Elcoteq is ready to address this immense opportunity. The company started consolidating its Shenzhen plant with its Beijing plant early this year, transferring the set-top box capacity of the Shenzhen plant to Beijing. Elcoteq Beijing applied for the license to manufacture satellite television reception equipment and planned for deployment of supporting resources as soon as the project began, ensuring that there was no production interruption or time lost in operations due to the transition.
Elcoteq Beijing was established in 2000 in Beijing, China. It is one of Elcoteq's three volume manufacturing plants in the Asia-Pacific region. The plant specializes in box build and sub-assembly manufacturing for communications products such as RF modules, engines, mobile phones, mobile phone base station controllers (2G/2.5G/3G), data processing units, data storage units, switching products, 3G interface boards, and message bus interfaces. Along with manufacturing services, the company also supports original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with fully integrated solutions comprised of collaborative design, manufacturing, engineering services, sourcing, demand and supply chain management, and after market services, including product repair and recycling, for the entire lifecycle of their products. The plant is ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 certified and adheres to Six Sigma, SA8000 and OHSAS18001 implementation. Elcoteq Beijing employs over 1600 people. Besides Elcoteq Beijing, the Elcoteq Juarez, Mexico plant also supports OEMs in the flat panel TV and set-top box markets.
"We are delighted that we are ready to manufacture set-top boxes for our customers. We appreciate the support of Beijing's Business Development Area (BDA), China's Ministry of Commerce, the local government, and our colleagues who have helped our plant obtain this license in the short span of several weeks," said Mr. Wang Zhou, general manager of Elcoteq Beijing.
