Ensto lays off 140 in Finland

It was announced that Ensto is to lay off 140 staff at it operations in Borgås, Finland - after negotiations with the workers' repesentatives concluded.

The staff reductions will affect all activities, except product development and sales. The company will also move some production from Borgås to Estonia, due to a weakening in demand. The company will employ around 450 staff at its Finnish operations after the dismissals.