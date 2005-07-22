Ruwel defying negative trend

German PCB manufacturer Ruwel AG is, despite the decline by 12% in the German PCB industry, running a successful business.

The PCB manufacturer Ruwel AG, with 1350 employees, increased revenues last year by 12% to reach ?175 million. The growth rate of the business was 14% higher than the average of the industry and remained even during the first half of 2005. Ruwel AG has like many other European PCB suppliers focused it's operations on high-mix production with smaller series of prototypes and urgent quick turn-around production.