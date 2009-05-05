Intel invests in ASMI

Intel Capital, Intel's global investment organization, has invested in ASM International. Intel Capital's investment through open market stock purchases is 4% of ASMI's total common share capital, based on approximately 54 million common shares outstanding.

ASMI has been at the forefront of delivering materials and equipment innovation to integrated circuit manufacturers worldwide. ASMI’s equipment and materials are used in wafer processing, assembly and packaging of semiconductor devices. Its advanced technologies, which meet key International Technology Roadmap for Semiconductors criteria, are important to extending Moore's law.



"Equipment and materials innovation is critical to enabling new capabilities in semiconductor device manufacturing," said Arvind Sodhani, Intel executive vice president and president of Intel Capital. "Our investment in ASMI is part of Intel Capital's strategy to foster innovation that aligns with Intel's manufacturing technology roadmap."