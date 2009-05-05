Ventec and TMT sign strategic partnership agreement

TMT, manufacturer and distributor of products for PCB manufacturing, has entered a strategic partnership agreement with Ventec Electronics (Suzhou) for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Ventec Electronics, headquartered in Suzhou (PRC), is a developer and manufacturer of PCB laminate & pre preg technologies such as high reliability FR4, halogen free, polyimide, low DK and thermally conductive systems, as well as no flow and low flow pre pregs for rigid-flex applications.



TMT, with with offices in Kirchheimbolanden / Germany, Bangalore / India and San Francisco / USA, is a supplier of PCB products, such as ThinFlex polyimide-based adhesiveless flexible material, Electra Polymers and high end accessories for the drilling and pressing of PCBs. "The addition of a high end laminate and prepreg product range compliments existing lines and the establishment of inventory in Kirchheimbolanden demonstrates our commitment to customer service", a press releases states.



Thomas Michels, TMT´s Managing Director, commented, "We make this step in order to get a foothold in Europe’s biggest market, where we can offer the most advanced technology available worldwide. Together with our existing products we are able to offer customers a “1 stop shop” on the highest possible level. It will be a challenging target to fulfill the customers' demands, but with the help of Ventec´s team we are confident to meet the technology and service expectations of our customers 100%."



Mark Goodwin, Ventec´s European Sales and Marketing Director, adds: “With Ventec´s superior products and technical expertise and TMT´s relationships in central Europe success is just a matter of time. Ventec holds ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001, ISO18001 and TS 16949 accreditation. We see the TS 16949 as vital for a market dominated by automotive applications.”