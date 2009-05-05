Philips and Zumtobel in cross licencing agreement

Austria-based Zumtobel Group and Royal Philips Electronics have concluded a comprehensive, worldwide, cross licensing agreement for current and future patent rights in the fields of lighting electronics and solid state lighting.

The agreement mainly covers driver and control technologies for changing intensity and color of conventional and solid state lighting systems. A mutual compensation scheme reflects the technology strengths of both parties in the lighting market. A core component of the agreement is the Philips LED-based luminaires licensing program introduced in 2008.



As a result of this agreement the Zumtobel Group with all its brands becomes a qualified supplier under the Philips LED-based luminaires licensing program. TridonicAtco and Ledon, the Zumtobel Group’s OEM brands, will can offer products exempted from paying royalties to Philips under the terms of its LED-based luminaires licensing program



"We are very pleased that we have been able to further exploit the outstanding technology position of the Zumtobel Group through this comprehensive cross-licensing agreement," said Zumtobel Group CEO Andreas Ludwig. "As an innovation leader in lighting technology we will be continuing to invest in the expansion and exploitation of our existing patent portfolio. As we do so, we will be banking primarily on LED technology, the widespread marketing of which will receive major new impetus from the agreement now reached with Philips."



Rudy Provoost, CEO of Philips Lighting: "LED lighting is transforming the lighting industry, enabling new and highly energy-efficient applications. By licensing our technology we are able to open up the full potential of new LED lighting solutions to companies and consumers, helping the solid-state lighting market to grow. I am therefore delighted that the Zumtobel Group supports our licensing program for solid-state lighting."