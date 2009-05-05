Demand for optoelectronic PCBs seems to pick up

Taiwanese PCB manufacturers see increasing demand for optoelectronic PCB from their customers in Europe, USA and China.

Techvest (TPT) and Tripod Technology stated that they are running on full capacity in their Chinese and Taiwanese production facilities, reports DigiTimes. Dynamic Electronics said that its capacity had reached 90% in its eastern China facilities. Even order visibility seems to have picked up, as customers in Europe and North America started to build up inventory again, the report continues. TPT already reported a visibility until June.



image source: Spea