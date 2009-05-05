Foxconn increased staff numbers in last quarter

The EMS-provider Foxconn has increased staff numbers - during the 1Q - by around 5%, as manufacturing orders for mobile phones and computers bounced back again.

As of March, Foxconn employed 511,000 staff; a considerable increase from the 486,000 recorded in December last year. However, it has to be noted that the EMS-giant had cut its workforce down by 19% during the last quarter of 2008 (ending in December), media reports suggest.



Foxconn had posted an unexpectedly sharp decline of 17% in first-quarter profit to NT$13.3 billion. (evertiq reported).