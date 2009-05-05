Vierling invests in production equipment

German EMS-provider Vierling Production has invested more than €100,000 in new machinery at its manufacturing facility in Ebermannstadt: a new soldering paste printer and dispenser.

With this new investment, Vierling to produce PCBs more quickly and accurately an to ensure the high quality of the electronic components, devices and systems produced in Ebermannstadt. The soldering paste printer is a DEK Horizon 03i; the dispenser a DD500 (which complements the soldering paste printer, should specific requirements occurr).