Inotera swaps from Qimonda to Micron

Inotera will deliver 50% of its DRAM-chips to Micron - and not to Qimonda.

Inotera - a joint venture between Micron and Nanya Technologies - will deliver 50% of its production of DRAM-chips to Micron. Those chips were originally intended for Qimonda. In addition, the company was able to increase production capacity to 80.000 in April.