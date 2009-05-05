Flextronics to receive outsourcing contract from Oerlikon

The Swiss equipment company Oerlikon is to outsource the production of thin-film PV equipment to EMS-giant Flextronics.

Oerlikon wants to outsource the production of thin-film PV equipment in anticipation of orders for production equipment of amorphous silicon (a-Si) thin-film photovoltaic (PV) modules from the Asian market, reports DigiTimes. It will outsource production to Singapore-based EMS-giant Flextronics. As Asia emerges as an increasingly important market for the company, Flextronics will help to get better access to the Asian markets, the report states (citing Oerlikon Taiwan as source).



The company is said to concentrate on three main areas: PECVD (plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition), laser scribers and TCO (transparent conductive oxide).