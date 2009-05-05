Eltek receives US medical equipment orders

Eltek has received orders valued at $1.2 million from a US medical customer for flex - rigid PCBs that will be used in the production of advanced medical equipment.

The flex - rigid PCBs are expected to be delivered during the second half of 2009. The customer's new $495,000 order is in addition to a $742,000 order already received in 2009 as part of a long term contract.



"Eltek is focused on strengthening its position in the medical and the defense US markets which are less affected by the global recession. These new orders reflect the increasing recognition of our high-end flex-rigid PCB circuitry capabilities in the US market," said Arieh Reichart, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eltek.