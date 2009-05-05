Infineon to licence Digital Power Technology from Power-One

Power-One has entered into a non-exclusive Field of Use agreement to license its digital power technology patents to Infineon Technologies.

“Infineon is a market leader in the power semiconductors industry and Power-One is pleased to license its Z-One technology to Infineon for incorporation into their products,” said Richard Thompson, President and CEO of Power-One. “This agreement with Infineon furthers Power-One’s goal of providing industry leading technology solutions to its partners and customers and opening the digital power control market for future growth. Our IP will allow our customers to monitor, control and configure board mounted power applications resulting in the delivery of high efficiency, high power density and high reliability products.”



“Being at the forefront of power semiconductor and module development for many years, we are committed to maintaining our leading position and dedicated to enabling ever more efficient use of the electrical energy available, with excellent price-performance ratios for our customers,” said Sandro Cerato, Vice President and General Manager, ASIC & Power IC at the Industrial & Multimarket division of Infineon Technologies. “Infineon and its wholly owned subsidiary, Primarion, target to allow new concepts in digital power management and control applications, i.e. in telecommunication systems and servers.”