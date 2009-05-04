Electronics Production | May 04, 2009
Edscha insolvency: almost all German jobs are secure
It was possible to save approximately 2,210 – around 96% – of the 2,300 jobs in Germany. At the other European locations of the Edscha Group (1,900 employees in all), negotiations are in progress on possible staff reductions or reductions in weekly working hours with proportionate renunciation of pay.
"Almost all jobs at Edscha in Germany are secure for the time being", said Dr. Jörg Nerlich, temporary insolvency administrator for the Edscha Group.
It was possible to save approximately 2,210 – around 96% – of the 2,300 jobs in Germany. Based on the currently good order backlog and a satisfactory intake of orders, the temporary insolvency administrator finds himself "in the fortunate position of not having to cut any jobs in production here in Germany." The approximately 90 jobs that will be eliminated affect the headquarters of the holding company in Remscheid (300 employees) and the Business Unit Convertible Roof Systems in Hengersberg (1,300 employees).
However, the negotiations with the works council and the metalworkers' union IG Metall on this issue have not yet been concluded. At the locations Hauzenberg (400 employees) and Regensburg (300 employees), as things stand now no jobs will be cut.
At the other European locations of the Edscha Group (1,900 employees in all), negotiations are in progress on possible staff reductions or reductions in weekly working hours with proportionate renunciation of pay. The results are not yet certain. "The aim of our restructuring concept was to preserve as many jobs as possible, which we have succeeded in doing," says Nerlich. However, minor adjustments of staffing levels unfortunately are unavoidable owing to the drastic declines in sales of the motor vehicle manufacturers, which make themselves directly felt at Edscha. "We will align the Edscha Group so that it is successfully positioned in the market for the long term. The prospects for achieving this are good."
Results of investor process by late summer
The purpose of restructuring is also to prepare Edscha for takeover by a new investor. Dr. Jörg Nerlich and the Management Board of Edscha currently are involved in intense negotiations with several potential investors who are interested both in Edscha as a whole and in the takeover of individual business units. They include financial investors and strategic investors. "We are right on schedule and are confident of reaching an agreement with one or more potential partners by late summer," says Dr. Nerlich.
For the investor process an orderly bidding procedure was initiated. Once the insolvency administrator has convinced himself of the serious nature of the buying intentions, potential investors can get an exact picture of the figures, data and facts of the company in the course of due diligence.
Edscha itself again generating wages and salaries
When payment of the insolvency money ceases as of May, Edscha will again be able to pay the wages and salaries of the employees at the four German locations out of its own resources – this also applies to the wages and salaries of the employees affected by the insolvency in other European countries. At the beginning of May a decision is due by Wuppertal Local Court on the institution of insolvency proceedings.
On February 2, 2009, the board of Edscha AG initiated insolvency proceedings for the European sites of the Edscha Group. Legal representative Dr. Jörg Nerlich from the law firm "Görg Rechtsanwälte" was appointed as the temporary insolvency administrator. The reasons for filing for insolvency were the massive declining trends in the global automobile market in combination with clearly deteriorating access to financing in the capital markets.
It was possible to save approximately 2,210 – around 96% – of the 2,300 jobs in Germany. Based on the currently good order backlog and a satisfactory intake of orders, the temporary insolvency administrator finds himself "in the fortunate position of not having to cut any jobs in production here in Germany." The approximately 90 jobs that will be eliminated affect the headquarters of the holding company in Remscheid (300 employees) and the Business Unit Convertible Roof Systems in Hengersberg (1,300 employees).
However, the negotiations with the works council and the metalworkers' union IG Metall on this issue have not yet been concluded. At the locations Hauzenberg (400 employees) and Regensburg (300 employees), as things stand now no jobs will be cut.
At the other European locations of the Edscha Group (1,900 employees in all), negotiations are in progress on possible staff reductions or reductions in weekly working hours with proportionate renunciation of pay. The results are not yet certain. "The aim of our restructuring concept was to preserve as many jobs as possible, which we have succeeded in doing," says Nerlich. However, minor adjustments of staffing levels unfortunately are unavoidable owing to the drastic declines in sales of the motor vehicle manufacturers, which make themselves directly felt at Edscha. "We will align the Edscha Group so that it is successfully positioned in the market for the long term. The prospects for achieving this are good."
Results of investor process by late summer
The purpose of restructuring is also to prepare Edscha for takeover by a new investor. Dr. Jörg Nerlich and the Management Board of Edscha currently are involved in intense negotiations with several potential investors who are interested both in Edscha as a whole and in the takeover of individual business units. They include financial investors and strategic investors. "We are right on schedule and are confident of reaching an agreement with one or more potential partners by late summer," says Dr. Nerlich.
For the investor process an orderly bidding procedure was initiated. Once the insolvency administrator has convinced himself of the serious nature of the buying intentions, potential investors can get an exact picture of the figures, data and facts of the company in the course of due diligence.
Edscha itself again generating wages and salaries
When payment of the insolvency money ceases as of May, Edscha will again be able to pay the wages and salaries of the employees at the four German locations out of its own resources – this also applies to the wages and salaries of the employees affected by the insolvency in other European countries. At the beginning of May a decision is due by Wuppertal Local Court on the institution of insolvency proceedings.
On February 2, 2009, the board of Edscha AG initiated insolvency proceedings for the European sites of the Edscha Group. Legal representative Dr. Jörg Nerlich from the law firm "Görg Rechtsanwälte" was appointed as the temporary insolvency administrator. The reasons for filing for insolvency were the massive declining trends in the global automobile market in combination with clearly deteriorating access to financing in the capital markets.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments