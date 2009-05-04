RS Components creates 100 new jobs in UK

RS Components is pleased to announce the creation of 100 jobs at its Nuneaton facility. The modernised warehouse acts as the European centre for RS' distribution network.

The new jobs cover a range of positions, from technical to operational staff, required to fill both junior and senior roles across the facility.



"The hunt to fill the 100 positions will start next month and it is hoped they will be taken by members of the local community," commented Jon Hull, UK Resourcing Manager for RS.



RS's warehouse in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, has been designed to meet its customer's requirements, this includes working to ensure that all orders can be received, processed, picked, packed and dispatched in less than two hours.