Fuba had 5 interested parties for Gittelde facility

None of the interested parties have placed an offer for Fuba's manufacturing facility in Gittelde, Germany. However, the company is still in negotiations for its Dresden facility. (evertiq reported)

According to a German newspaper report did the insolvent German PCB manufacturer Fuba have 5 interested parties for the Gittelde facility. However, none of them placed a bid for the facility (or the company) before the deadline in mid-April. The facility will bge closed on June 30th, 2009 and the remaining 163 staff have already been notified. The failure in the search for investors has been attributed mainly to the severe situation in the global economy.



"For the Dresden site, we are close to finishing a deal with an investor", the insolvency administrator Torsten Gutmann is cited in the report in saying.