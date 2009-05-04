PKC starts negotiations in Finland concerning more personnel

PKC Group Oyj plans to start new co-determination negotiations concerning the temporary lay-offs of PKC Group Oyj's personnel in Kempele. This measure is additional to that announced earlier today (May 04th, 2009).

Co-determination negotiations concerning the temporary lay-offs of personnel in Kempele are planned to be started in PKC Group Oyj due to production and financial reasons. Negotiations do not concern the part of personnel, whose employment relationships shall be terminated on the basis of the co-determination negotiations ended today. Objective of the negotiations shall be specified in the negotiation proposal and shall be published separately. The previously, 16 January 2009, decided lay-offs, shall last until the end of June.