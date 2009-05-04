European semiconductor sales up 3.1% in March

European sales for semiconductor grew 3.1% in March compared with the previous month, as reported today by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS). Sales were also positive across the other regions, with the exception of Japan, down 9.4% compared with the previous month.

It seems that worldwide semiconductor sales may have hit the bottom after the unprecedented decline of the last four months. A relatively strong increase in sales was reported for power transistors (3.6%), total discrete (2.7%), sensors and actuators (6%), total analog (6%), with in particular application specific analog growing by 8.5%. Finally, sales of MOS micro grew by 5.8%, standard logic by 3.1% and, notably, total MOS memory by 11.2%.From a segment perspective, semiconductors used in communication and automotive applications considerably contributed to the growth in March over February on a three month rolling average. Overall, European semiconductor sales in March 2009 amounted to US$ 2.183 billion. This corresponds to a decline of 34.9% compared to the same month last year. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales declined as well by 34.9% in 2009 versus the same period in the year 2008.The exchange rate imbalance of the Euro compared to the US dollar stabilizes its impact on the European sales picture. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales of 1.672 billion Euros in March 2009 were the first increase after 4 months declines in a row, up 3.9% on the previous month and down 25.3% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales declined by 25.3% in 2009 versus the same period in the year 2008.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in March 2009 were US$ 14.674 billion, up 3.3% versus the previous month. This results in a decline of 29.9% versus the same month in 2008 and on a YTD basis it results in a decline of 29.9%.