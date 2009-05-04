LST électronique put into liqudation

France based EMS provider LST électronique has gone into liquidation on April 24. The company is looking for a buyer. Production will continue for 3 months.

Two EMS companies in France have shown their interest in taking over the company. One of them is

Asteel and the other one is RV électronique. The potential buyers have until May 4 to make a

decision. The applications will be reviewed by the court on May 13.



According to the union LST électronique was a victim of the global crisis but also there have been problems in the management who tried to fund equity, but no banks were willing to accept.