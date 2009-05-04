LCD business drives sales for BenQ Romania

BenQ Romania predicts its turnover to remain this year on the same level as last year. The company expects that its LCD business will be the sales drive.

BenQ Romania's turnover last year was 14.7 million euros down from 21 million euros in 2007, said Wall-Street. According to the company the LCD business will be the main revenue driver this year, while they still see a strong demand for notebooks.